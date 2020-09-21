EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1 European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) (the Company) hereby requests a trading halt be granted by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) effective from 21 September 2020 in respect of its securities. The trading halt is requested pending an announcement regarding the granting of tenement(s).

The Company requests that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 or until the release of an announcement in respect of the above matter.

The company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

