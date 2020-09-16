Alle
EANS-Adhoc: RBI amends proposal for the utilization of net profit for the financial year 2019

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

16.09.2020

Vienna - Vienna, 16 September 2020. In order to comply with the European Central Bank's recommendation on dividends, the Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided today to propose to the General Meeting on 20 October 2020 to carry forward the entire net profit for financial year 2019 (EUR 331,662,036.45). Nevertheless, the Management Board intends to reevaluate at the beginning of 2021, in consideration of capital requirements for the coming period, any existing dividend recommendation from regulatory authorities, as well as the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, a belated distribution of the stated 2019 net profit at an extraordinary general meeting.

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

