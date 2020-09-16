EANS-Adhoc: RBI amends proposal for the utilization of net profit for the financial year 2019
Vienna - Vienna, 16 September 2020. In order to comply with the European Central Bank's recommendation on dividends, the Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has decided today to propose to the General Meeting on 20 October 2020 to carry forward the entire net profit for financial year 2019 (EUR 331,662,036.45). Nevertheless, the Management Board intends to reevaluate at the beginning of 2021, in consideration of capital requirements for the coming period, any existing dividend recommendation from regulatory authorities, as well as the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, a belated distribution of the stated 2019 net profit at an extraordinary general meeting.
