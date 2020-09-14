EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Dr. Ing. Joachim Schönbeck (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Andritz AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000730007
description of the financial instrument: Call options whose underlying are shares in ANDRITZ AG. Exercise price: EUR 31.20
type: Allocation of call options on ANDRITZ shares as part of the Stock Option Program approved by the Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020 after proof of a personal investment of at least EUR 40,000 in ANDRITZ shares.
date: 14.09.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Not via a trading place
currency: Euro
price volume
0 37,500
total volume: 37,500
total price: 0
average price: 0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
explanation: See the link below for the term and exercise conditions:
https://www.andritz.com/resource/blob/350108/4a3e737b696efe22a76c67462ffbf367/an
dritz-hv-2020-sop-2020-neu-e-data.pdf
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
A-8045 Graz
phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
FAX: +43 (0)316 6902-415
mail: welcome@andritz.com
WWW: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2900/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
michael.buchbauer@andritz.com