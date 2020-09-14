EANS-DD: Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Dipl.-Kfm. Norbert Nettesheim (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member

issuer information:

name: Andritz AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000730007

description of the financial instrument: Call options whose underlying are shares in ANDRITZ AG. Exercise price: EUR 31.20

type: Allocation of call options on ANDRITZ shares as part of the Stock Option Program approved by the Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2020 after proof of a personal investment of at least EUR 40,000 in ANDRITZ shares.

date: 14.09.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Not via a trading place

currency: Euro

price volume

0 37,500

total volume: 37,500

total price: 0

average price: 0

explanation: See the link below for the term and exercise conditions:

https://www.andritz.com/resource/blob/350108/4a3e737b696efe22a76c67462ffbf367/an

dritz-hv-2020-sop-2020-neu-e-data.pdf

