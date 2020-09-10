Alle
EANS-General Meeting: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

10.09.2020

Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting.

Vienna, September 10, 2020

Yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG passed the following resolutions:
* No dividend will be paid out for the 2019/20 financial year; the entire net retained profits will be carried forward to new account.

* Discharge of liability of the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board in office in financial year 2019/20.

* PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH, Vienna, appointed as auditor and Group auditor for financial year 2020/21.

* The remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board was approved.

  • The Articles of Association were adapted
  • to provide a basis for shareholders to be able to participate in any General Assembly also by way of remote participation and/or to cast their vote also by way of remote voting in the future.
  • to include the option to hold Supervisory Board meetings by way of a qualified video conference/meeting by video conference. The requirement of attendance was reduced to three members of the Supervisory Board (previously three members elected by the Annual General Meeting).

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility. The Company's innovative solutions in the application fields of Tolling, Traffic Management, Demand Management and Mobility Services contribute to a healthy world without traffic congestion.

Kapsch TrafficCom has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. With one-stop solutions, the Company covers the entire value chain of its customers, from components to design and implementation to operation of systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. The Company has been listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom's about 5,100 employees generated revenues of EUR 731 million in financial year 2019/20.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
+43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
www.kapschtraffic.com
AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
Wien
English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press Contacts:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Markus Karner
Public Relations
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1705
markus.karner@kapsch.net

Investor Contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

