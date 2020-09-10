EANS-General Meeting: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

Vienna, September 10, 2020

Yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG passed the following resolutions:

* No dividend will be paid out for the 2019/20 financial year; the entire net retained profits will be carried forward to new account.

* Discharge of liability of the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board in office in financial year 2019/20.

* PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH, Vienna, appointed as auditor and Group auditor for financial year 2020/21.

* The remuneration policy for the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board was approved.

The Articles of Association were adapted

to provide a basis for shareholders to be able to participate in any General Assembly also by way of remote participation and/or to cast their vote also by way of remote voting in the future.

to include the option to hold Supervisory Board meetings by way of a qualified video conference/meeting by video conference. The requirement of attendance was reduced to three members of the Supervisory Board (previously three members elected by the Annual General Meeting).

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility. The Company's innovative solutions in the application fields of Tolling, Traffic Management, Demand Management and Mobility Services contribute to a healthy world without traffic congestion.

Kapsch TrafficCom has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. With one-stop solutions, the Company covers the entire value chain of its customers, from components to design and implementation to operation of systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. The Company has been listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom's about 5,100 employees generated revenues of EUR 731 million in financial year 2019/20.

