EANS-DD: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Jose Larocca (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Manager

issuer information:

name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31

information about deal:

ISIN: XS2035458350

description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument

type: acquisition

date: 22.06.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange

currency: US-Dollar

price volume

62.25% 3,377,000

total volume: 1

total price: $2,102,182.50

average price: $2,102,182.50

