EANS-DD: Nyrstar Holdings Plc / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Jose Larocca (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Manager

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: XS2035458350
description of the financial instrument: Debt instrument
type: acquisition
date: 16.06.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange
currency: US-Dollar

price volume
60% 682,000

total volume: 1
total price: $409,200
average price: $409,200

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Nyrstar Holdings Plc
Blue Harbour Business Centre Level 1
A-XBX 1027 Malta
phone:
FAX:
mail:
WWW:
ISIN: XS2035458350
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/33730/aom

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0005

