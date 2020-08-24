EANS-Tip Announcement: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The company VOLKSBANK WIEN AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 24.08.2020

Publication Location: https://www.volksbankwien.at/vbw_uk_hjfb2020

end of announcement

