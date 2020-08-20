Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company UNIQA Insurance Group AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 20.08.2020
Publication Location:
http://go.ots.at/ZuJMTWfQ

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
A-1029 Wien
phone: 01/211 75-0
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@uniqa.at
WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com
ISIN: AT0000821103
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/220/aom

EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachun...

  UNIQA Insurance Group AG

    

    

    
    
    

