EANS-Tip Announcement: FACC AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company FACC AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 20.08.2020
Publication Location:
http://go.ots.at/B2FDlsrY

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
A-4910 Ried im Innkreis
phone: +43/59/616-0
FAX: +43/59/616-81000
mail: office@facc.com
WWW: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7665/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Investor Relations:
Manuel Taverne
Director Investor Relations
Mobil: 0664/801192819
E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0002

