Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-Tip Announcement: Semperit AG Holding / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Semperit AG Holding is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 14.08.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.semperitgroup.com/en/ir/reports-and-presentations/interim-reports/

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: WBI, ATX PRIME, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

www.semperitgroup.com

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0001

EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachun...

  • Semperit AG Holding

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    .....
    ...... .....
    .....

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Monika Riedel
    Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
    +43 676 8715 8620
    monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com

    Judit Helenyi
    Director Investor Relations
    +43 676 8715 8310
    judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com

    www.semperitgroup.com

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: