EANS-DD: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Dörflinger-Privatstiftung, FN 182519k (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Dr. Georg Riedl
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000969985
description of the financial instrument: Common share
type: acquisition
date: 11.08.2020; UTC+02:00
market: off-market
currency: Euro

price volume
16,79 13390
16,98 6610

total volume: 20000
total price: 337000
average price: 16,85

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX GP, WBI, VÖNIX, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +43 676 89555925
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | EAE0002

