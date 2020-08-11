EANS-News: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2020 Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Core revenues stable; EUR 368 million consolidated profit negatively impacted by COVID-19

Mid Year Results

Vienna

Core revenues stable year-on-year, with net interest income up 2% and net fee and commission income unchanged (lower quarter-on-quarter due to lockdown)

Customer loans grew by 3% year-to-date despite substantial depreciation of local currencies

Provisioning ratio of 0.67% in the first half of the year; increase primarily driven by COVID-19 effects

Consolidated profit of EUR 368 million, negatively impacted by higher risk costs and impairments on companies valued at equity (other result)

Net interest margin declined by 22 bps quarter-on-quarter to 2.21%

NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio improved slightly to 1.9% and 63.3%, respectively

CET1 ratio of 13.2% (including result)

Income Statement in 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Q2/2020 Q1/2020 EUR million Net interest 1,706 1,664 825 881 income Net fee and commission 840 839 392 448 income Net trading income and fair 62 (79) 25 37 value result General administrative (1,474) (1,497) (719) (755) expenses Other result (173) (33) (91) (82) Levies and special (166) (130) (38) (128) governmental measures Impairment losses on (312) (12) (158) (153) financial assets Profit before 566 834 279 286 tax Profit after 420 643 213 207 tax Consolidated 368 571 192 177 profit

Balance Sheet in EUR 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 million Loans to customers 93,876 91,204 Deposits from customers 98,686 96,214 Total assets 163,761 152,200 Total risk-weighted 80,490 77,966 assets (RWA)

Key ratios 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1% NPE coverage ratio 63.3% 61.0% CET1 ratio (including 13.2% 13.9% result) Total capital ratio 17.5% 17.9% (including result)

Key ratios 1-6/2020 1-6/2019 Q2/2020 Q1/2020 Net interest margin (average 2.31% 2.42% 2.21% 2.43% interest bearing assets) Cost/income 54.8% 59.7% 55.9% 53.8% ratio Provisioning ratio (average 0.67% 0.02% 0.69% 0.66% loans to customers) Consolidated return on 5.9% 10.1% 6.2% 5.6% equity Earnings per 1.03 1.64 0.54 0.49 share in EUR

Outlook

The Outlook remains unchanged.

