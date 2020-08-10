EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Patrick Prügger (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Lenzing AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000644505

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 07.08.2020; UTC+02:00

market: XETRA

currency: Euro

price volume

40.50 1,642

40.50 54

40.50 52

40.50 15

40.50 52

40.50 11

40.50 40

40.50 14

40.50 220

40.50 55

40.50 248

40.50 97

total volume: 2,500

total price: 101,250

average price: 40.50

