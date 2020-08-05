EANS-Tip Announcement: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim Report First Quarter 2020/21

The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report

English:

Publication Date: 04.08.2020

Publication Location:

http://go.ots.at/5HrIAdKb

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13

A-8700 Leoben

phone: 03842 200-0

FAX:

mail: ir @ ats.net

WWW: www.ats.net

ISIN: AT0000969985

indexes: ATX GP, VÖNIX, ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations

Mobile: +43 676 89555925

Email: g.koenigstorfer @ ats.net