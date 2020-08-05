Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim Report First Quarter 2020/21

The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 04.08.2020
Publication Location:
http://go.ots.at/5HrIAdKb

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX GP, VÖNIX, ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

