EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / First Half 2020 Financial Results

05.08.2020

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate - First Half 2020 Financial Results Ad hoc announcement- Jersey, 5 August 2020, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

A more detailed announcement providing highlights of the period under review and an update on trading in light of the COVID-19 pandemic will be distributed and available, along with the half year 2020 Interim Financial Report, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.

Key financial and Operational figures for the period

In EURm 6M 2020 6M 2019 CHANGE %/ppt Net rental income ("NRI") 71.4 92.4 (22.8) EPRA Like-for-Like NRI 52.2 60.9 (14.2) EBITDA 61.6 81.5 (24.4) Company adjusted EPRA earnings per share (EURCents) 9.8 15.4 (36.4) Occupancy rate (%) 95.4% 97.0%[1] (1.6) Operating margin (%) 90.0% 95.8% (5.8) Net equivalent yield 6.5% 6.4%1 0.1

Update on Q3 dividend

The third quarterly dividend for 2020 will be paid (as a capital repayment) on 30 September 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 9 September 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 8 September 2020.

The election date for a scrip dividend will start on 10 September 2020 and end on 22 September 2020.

A circular setting out further details on the election being offered to shareholders pursuant to the scrip dividend alternative including the election instructions and information on the exchange ratio, will be posted to shareholders before the start of the election period, and will be available on the Company's website.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.aere.com or for Analysts:

Molly Katz: mkatz @ aere.com

Press & Shareholders:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/ Ellie Sweeney/ Andrew Davis: scatrium @ fticonsulting.com [scatrium @ fticonsulting.com]

About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 809,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

[1] As of 31 December 2019

