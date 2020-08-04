EANS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG / Lenzing announces new guidance for the 2020 financial year

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast

04.08.2020

Lenzing - As a result of the global COVID-19 crisis, the Lenzing Group suspended on March 24 its guidance for 2020 due to the very limited market visibility. Whilst it remains difficult to give a precise outlook for 2020, Lenzing assumes from today's perspective that the revenue generation and operating performance of the remaining two quarters will exceed those of the second quarter.

The Lenzing Group's results for the first half-year will be published on August 05, 2020.

