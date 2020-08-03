EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Reinhard Florey (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000743059
description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft type: acquisition
date: 30.07.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
27.66 688
27.68 98
27.70 3,214
total volume: 4,000
total price: 110,770.52
average price: 27.69
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com
Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com