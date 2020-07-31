EANS-DD: Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Oberbank AG (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Franz Gasselsberger

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: Lenzing AG

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000644505

description of the financial instrument: Share

type: acquisition

date: 30.07.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange – XVIE

currency: Euro

price volume

39.85 900

39.60 800

39.40 1,200

39.10 1,400

38.80 850

total volume: 5,150

total price: 202,545

average price: 39.33

