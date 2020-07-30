EANS-Other capital market information: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Change of law on securities other than shares according to art. 139 Stock Exchange Act
Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Raiffeisen Bank International AG announces that the outstanding nominal amount of the below mentioned issue will be reduced by means of cancellation on 10 August 2020 as follows:
AT000B014667; Raiffeisen Bank International Step-Up Fixed Rate Notes with Auto-Redemption IV 2019-2029 / Series 185; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 22,500,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 20,500,000.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/5366/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
John Carlson
Tel: +43 1 71707-2089
ir@rbinternational.com