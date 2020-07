EANS-Other capital market information: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Change of law on securities other than shares according to art. 139 Stock Exchange Act

Raiffeisen Bank International AG announces that the outstanding nominal amount of the below mentioned issue will be reduced by means of cancellation on 10 August 2020 as follows:

AT000B014667; Raiffeisen Bank International Step-Up Fixed Rate Notes with Auto-Redemption IV 2019-2029 / Series 185; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 22,500,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 20,500,000.

