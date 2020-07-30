Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company AMAG Austria Metall AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.07.2020
Publication Location:
https://www.amag-al4u.com/en/investor-relations/financials-reports/quarterly-rep
orts.html

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstraße 61
A-5282 Ranshofen
phone: +43 7722 801 0
FAX: +43 7722 809 498
mail: investorrelations@amag.at
WWW: www.amag-al4u.com
ISIN: AT00000AMAG3
indexes: ATX GP, VÖNIX, ATX BI, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Investor contact:
Christoph M. Gabriel
Head of Investor Relations
AMAG Austria Metall AG
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61
5282 Ranshofen, Austria
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821
Email: investorrelations@amag.at

