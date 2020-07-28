EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV intends to issue a new Hybrid Bond

28.07.2020

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO OTHER COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") intends to issue a new perpetual, subordinated bond ("New Hybrid Bond") in one or several tranches, with a total volume of up to EUR 1.5 billion.

The potential issue of the New Hybrid Bond could take place within the next 12 months and depends inter alia on given pricing and market conditions, agreement with investment banks on the contractual documentation and economic terms as well as corporate decisions and/or approvals with respect to the terms of the New Hybrid Bond at a later stage.

The potential New Hybrid Bond shall have no maturity date and may be redeemed by OMV on certain dates and under certain conditions. Details of the potential issue, such as the total nominal value, the issue price and the coupon as well as further terms, would be determined at a later stage based on given market conditions.

The proceeds from the potential issue of the New Hybrid Bond shall be used for the purpose of financing the acquisition of an additional 39% share in Borealis AG as well as for general corporate purposes.

