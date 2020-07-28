EANS-Adhoc: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / OMV Executive Board adjusts dividend proposal to EUR 1.75 per share in line with the current dividend policy
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
No Keyword
28.07.2020
Vienna - In today's meeting the Executive Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft ("OMV") has come to the conclusion that its original proposal for a dividend distribution of EUR 2.00 per share should be re-evaluated due to the economic effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. The Executive Board of OMV will therefore propose to the Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2020 the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share in line with the current dividend policy for the financial year 2019 and leave the dividend at the previous year's level.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/145/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com
Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com