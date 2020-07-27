EANS-Tip Announcement: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The company Kapsch TrafficCom AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 27.07.2020

Publication Location:

https://kapsch.net/ktc/ir/Download-Center/download/Annual-financial-statements/K

TC_Annual_Financial_Statements_FY2019-20.pdf?lang=en-us

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

A-1120 Wien

phone: +43 50811 1122

FAX: +43 50811 99 1122

mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net

WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com

ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/411/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Press Contacts:

Carolin Treichl

Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA

T +43 50 811 1710

carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Markus Karner

Public Relations

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA

T +43 50 811 1705

markus.karner@kapsch.net

Investor Contact:

Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA

T +43 50 811 1122

ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net