EANS-News: Wienerberger AG reports solid HY 2020 results despite Covid-19

Vienna - July 27, 2020

Better performance in Q2 2020 than anticipated

Production ramped up again in all countries

HY 2020 Group revenues reached EUR 1,640 million, EBITDA LFL EUR 255 million

Liquidity position further strengthened and financing structure optimized

The Wienerberger Group has delivered solid half-year results despite the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The health and safety of all our employees, customers and partners along the value chain has been the highest priority for the company during Q2 2020. In this difficult market environment, revenues at Group level reached EUR 1,640 million (HY 2019: EUR 1,736 million) and EBITDA LFL amounted to EUR 255 million (HY 2019: EUR 290 million). With a 12% decline in revenues (Q2 2019: EUR 960 million) and a 17% drop in EBITDA LFL (Q2 2019: EUR 181 million), the second quarter, which was heavily impacted by government-imposed lockdowns in Wienerberger's key markets mainly during April and May, turned out better than anticipated. Starting in mid-May, Wienerberger managed to ramp up its production again under strict health and safety measures. Demand for Wienerberger's smart and sustainable solutions returned relatively quickly, benefiting from pent-up demand accumulated during the lockdown. The month of June, in particular, saw a strong demand level due to such catch-up effect. However, we do not see a similar trend for the rest of the year. As of today, Wienerberger has resumed production in all relevant countries and benefits from the accelerated digitalization of the supply chain which has been a great advantage during the crisis.

"This crisis has shown that Wienerberger has positioned itself strongly in recent years. Through our continuous optimization measures and our strong focus on sustainability, innovation and digitalization, Wienerberger has been able to optimize its product portfolio and significantly improve its operational leverage. With the swift implementation of a specific program of measures to counter the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, we were able to maintain our performance at a robust level. We have consistently pursued our strategy and by doing so we have laid excellent foundations for further growth following the crisis", says CEO Heimo Scheuch.

Successful measures in Q2 2020

Wienerberger has also been able to secure its strong liquidity base and further optimize its financing structure in Q2 2020. The successful placement of a 5-year EUR 400 million corporate bond with a coupon of 2.750% allows the company to capitalize on opportunities arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and positions Wienerberger for the future. Through cost discipline and strict management of working capital, the Group has maintained a strong liquidity position. To ensure smooth operations in the remainder of 2020, Wienerberger has successfully implemented stringent health and safety standards throughout the entire supply chain.

Outlook 2020

Due to a recovery in Q2 that was stronger than initially expected, Wienerberger has updated its outlook for 2020. Although volumes returned relatively quickly in Q2, driven by pent-up demand accumulated during the lockdowns, the level of visibility in relation to volumes for the second half of 2020 remains limited. The company foresees a softening from the high levels seen in June as soon as the pent-up demand from April and May is settled. Currently Wienerberger expects for the full year 2020, that the different end markets in the various geographics could see a decline of up to -15%. "We should be able to outperform such market developments and under the assumption that there will be no further significant lockdowns in our key markets and that pricing remains robust, we now expect EBITDA LFL for 2020 to be in the range of EUR 460-480 million", comments CEO Heimo Scheuch on the outlook.

The key financials indicated in this press release are based on preliminary, unaudited results. The results of the half-year 2020 and our guidance on the outlook will be published on August 12, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share]

