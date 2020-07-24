EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 24.07.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.76 70

19.76 105

19.78 113

19.78 2051

19.78 61

19.70 413

19.70 369

19.70 110

19.70 32

19.72 111

19.74 106

19.74 1859

19.70 370

19.64 135

19.64 32

19.64 70

19.64 500

19.64 32

19.70 392

19.70 31

19.72 16

19.72 111

19.74 110

19.74 84

19.74 1956

19.72 100

19.72 200

19.74 327

19.74 30

19.74 106

19.74 167

19.74 70

19.76 258

19.76 106

19.76 118

19.76 30

19.78 106

19.78 1916

19.78 1966

19.86 244

19.86 49

19.86 102

19.86 110

19.86 253

19.88 107

19.90 107

19.90 2028

19.92 101

19.92 62

19.92 187

19.92 89

19.92 503

19.92 58

19.92 442

19.92 25

19.92 106

19.92 27

19.92 81

19.92 119

total volume: 19539

total price: 386577.32

average price: 19.7849081324530

