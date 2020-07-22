EANS-News: Semperit: Herbert Ortner and Claus Möhlenkamp newly elected to the Supervisory Board
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Annual & Special Corporate Meetings/Personnel
Vienna - Austria, 22 July 2020 - At the 131st Annual General Meeting, Herbert Ortner and Claus Möhlenkamp were newly elected to the Supervisory Board.
Petra Preining was re-elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. Her mandate is currently suspended as she holds the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Semperit Group on an interim basis until 12 October 2020.
Resolutions on all other items on the agenda were also passed in accordance with the present resolution proposals.
At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, which took place following the Annual General Meeting, Walter Koppensteiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Stefan Fida, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, were re-elected to their functions.
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Semperit AG Holding
Modecenterstrasse 22
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 79 777-310
FAX: +43 1 79 777-602
mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com
WWW: www.semperitgroup.com
ISIN: AT0000785555
indexes: WBI, ATX PRIME, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2918/aom
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Monika Riedel
Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson
+43 676 8715 8620
monika.riedel@semperitgroup.com
Judit Helenyi
Director Investor Relations
+43 676 8715 8310
judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com