EANS-News: Semperit: Herbert Ortner and Claus Möhlenkamp newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc

Annual & Special Corporate Meetings/Personnel

Vienna - Austria, 22 July 2020 - At the 131st Annual General Meeting, Herbert Ortner and Claus Möhlenkamp were newly elected to the Supervisory Board.

Petra Preining was re-elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. Her mandate is currently suspended as she holds the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Semperit Group on an interim basis until 12 October 2020.

Resolutions on all other items on the agenda were also passed in accordance with the present resolution proposals.

At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, which took place following the Annual General Meeting, Walter Koppensteiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Stefan Fida, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, were re-elected to their functions.

