EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing once again achieved gold status in the sustainability rating of EcoVadis

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

The awarded gold status in the EcoVadis CSR rating is further evidence that Lenzing is one of the top performers in the field of sustainability worldwide.

Company Information

Lenzing - The Lenzing Group, a global leader of sustainably produced specialty fibers, has been awarded the gold status in EcoVadis' CSR rating for the third year in a row. Lenzing is thus one of the leading two percent of all assessed companies in its industry. The assessment covers the four most important CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) practices: environment, fair working conditions and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

Lenzing achieves top ratings in all areas, making it one of the best performing companies. "This award makes us very proud and encourages us to continue on our path to becoming a provider of environmentally friendly specialty fibers. At Lenzing, we look beyond fibers and take responsibility for our children and grandchildren by standing up resolutely against the shortcomings of our time. This attitude is part of our strategic principles and we will continue to work hard to make a sustainable contribution to the environment and society", says Stefan Doboczky, CEO of the Lenzing Group.

Lenzing's ambitious climate target represents an important component of the company's strategy and the responsibility towards future generations. In the 2019 financial year, Lenzing became the world's first producer of wood-based cellulosic fibers to strategically commit to a climate-neutral production. This vision is to be put into practice by 2050. By 2030, the company aims to achieve an interim goal of reducing emissions by 50 percent per ton of product compared to 2017. The Science Based Targets Initiative, the most recognized organization in the field of climate-related target setting, has scientifically confirmed the Lenzing Group's climate targets.

In its rating, EcoVadis also emphasized the longstanding practice of sustainable procurement in the Lenzing Group. Responsible procurement of raw materials is another key element in the company's sustainability strategy. Lenzing strictly adheres to the stringent requirements of its purchasing guidelines and evidently sets new standards in the field. In 2019, Lenzing was once again rated number one in the world in the "Hot Button Report" of the Canadian NGO Canopy, another highly regarded ranking. In this ranking, Canopy grades the world's 32 largest producers of wood-based fibers with respect to their success in achieving sustainable wood and pulp sourcing.

EcoVadis is a provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The methodology framework assesses companies' policies and actions as well as their published reporting related to environment, labor & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. More than 65,000 companies within more than 200 sectors in 160 countries all over the world are using EcoVadis to assess themselves and their supply chain.

Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/ showpin.do?pinCode=W5fy9QxY9OzQ]

PIN: W5fy9QxY9OzQ

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing

phone: +43 7672-701-0

FAX: +43 7672-96301

mail: office @ lenzing.com

WWW: http://www.lenzing.com

ISIN: AT0000644505

indexes: WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/1597/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Filip Miermans

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing AG

Phone: +43 664 8477802

E-mail: f.miermans @ lenzing.com