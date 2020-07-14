EANS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Second Quarter 2020
Quarterly Report
Vienna -
* Group total revenues decreased by 2.4%, due to lower equipment revenues and roaming losses as well as lower other operating income, following a real estate sale in Austria in the comparison period. Additionally, revenues were also impacted by negative FX effects stemming mainly from Belarus and to a lower extent from Croatia. Excluding FX and one-off effects, total revenues remained stable (-0.2%).
o Mobile service revenues declined by 1.1% on a Group level as the growth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia was outweighed by roaming losses and negative FX effects
o Fixed-line service revenues increased slightly by 0.4% as the growth in Bulgaria and Slovenia made up for the decline in Austria and other international markets
- Mobile contract subscribers rose by 3.7% with growth in almost all markets
- Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.2%, as the growth in high-bandwidth broadband and TV RGUs could not compensate for the decline of low-bandwidth broadband and fixed voice RGUs in Austria
- Group EBITDA before restructuring charges increased by 0.5% (reported: -0.5%) as roaming losses were more than outweighed by cost savings. Excluding one-off and FX effects as well as restructuring charges, Group EBITDA increased by 3.9%.
- In Austria EBITDA before restructuring charges increased by 0.4% (reported: -1.3%) as mobile service revenues were able to grow despite the roaming losses, additionally supported by OPEX savings. Excluding a one-off effect in the comparison period, EBITDA before restructuring grew by 3.7%.
o EBITDA in the international operations declined by 0.9%, mainly due to negative FX effects in Belarus and roaming losses in Croatia, while Bulgarian segment showed again a strong growth
2% decline of total revenues, mainly driven by negative impacts from roaming and FX as well as lower equipment revenues; Capex cuts of
