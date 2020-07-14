EANS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Quarterly Report

Vienna -

* Group total revenues decreased by 2.4%, due to lower equipment revenues and roaming losses as well as lower other operating income, following a real estate sale in Austria in the comparison period. Additionally, revenues were also impacted by negative FX effects stemming mainly from Belarus and to a lower extent from Croatia. Excluding FX and one-off effects, total revenues remained stable (-0.2%).

o Mobile service revenues declined by 1.1% on a Group level as the growth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia was outweighed by roaming losses and negative FX effects

o Fixed-line service revenues increased slightly by 0.4% as the growth in Bulgaria and Slovenia made up for the decline in Austria and other international markets

Mobile contract subscribers rose by 3.7% with growth in almost all markets

Fixed-line RGUs decreased by 1.2%, as the growth in high-bandwidth broadband and TV RGUs could not compensate for the decline of low-bandwidth broadband and fixed voice RGUs in Austria

Group EBITDA before restructuring charges increased by 0.5% (reported: -0.5%) as roaming losses were more than outweighed by cost savings. Excluding one-off and FX effects as well as restructuring charges, Group EBITDA increased by 3.9%.

In Austria EBITDA before restructuring charges increased by 0.4% (reported: -1.3%) as mobile service revenues were able to grow despite the roaming losses, additionally supported by OPEX savings. Excluding a one-off effect in the comparison period, EBITDA before restructuring grew by 3.7%.

o EBITDA in the international operations declined by 0.9%, mainly due to negative FX effects in Belarus and roaming losses in Croatia, while Bulgarian segment showed again a strong growth

2% decline of total revenues, mainly driven by negative impacts from roaming and FX as well as lower equipment revenues; Capex cuts of

end of announcement euro adhoc

Attachments with Announcement:

----------------------------------------------

http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/287/5/10524199/1/TKA_Q2_2020_Results.pdf

issuer: Telekom Austria AG

Lassallestrasse 9

A-1020 Wien

phone: 004350664 47500

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ a1.group

WWW: www.a1.group

ISIN: AT0000720008

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2161/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Martin Stenitzer

Head of Investor Relations

Telekom Austria AG

Phone: +43 (0) 50 664 66 23066

E-mail: martin.stenitzer @ a1.group