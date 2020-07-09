EANS-General Meeting: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

09.07.2020

Today's 26th Annual General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S), which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adopted a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share for the financial year 2019/20. The ex-dividend day is 28 July 2020, the record day is 29 July 2020 and the dividend payment day is 30 July 2020.

Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was appointed the statutory auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020/21.

With effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting, Willibald Dörflinger, Karl Fink and Albert Hochleitner will step down from the Supervisory Board at their own request. The company and the Supervisory Board express their thanks for their long-standing and competent work. Special thanks are extended to Willibald Dörflinger, who made a significant contribution to AT&S's transformation from a printed circuit board producer to a listed, globally operating group of companies with his entrepreneurial initiative and expertise. In 1994, he participated in the management buyout of AT&S. Until 2005, he was initially a managing partner, then a member of the Management Board and finally Chairman of the Management Board. In 2005, he transferred to the Supervisory Board of AT&S. Willibald Dörflinger will continue to maintain a close relationship with the company as a core shareholder.

Lars Reger, Hermann Eul, Robert Lasshofer and Georg Hansis were elected to the Supervisory Board for the first time. After expiry of his regular term of office, Hannes Androsch was re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The members of the Supervisory Board were elected for the maximum term in accordance with the Articles of Association (i.e., until the end of the Annual General Meeting which resolves on granting discharge for the financial year 2024/25). In this context, the number of shareholder representatives in the Supervisory Board was increased by one person from eight to a total of nine members.

The Supervisory Board of AT&S is therefore composed of the following members:

Hannes Androsch, Regina Prehofer, Georg Riedl, Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell, Karin Schaupp, Lars Reger, Hermann Eul, Robert Lasshofer and Georg Hansis. In addition, the Supervisory Board also includes the members delegated by the Works Council: Wolfgang Fleck, Günter Pint, Siegfried Trauch and Günther Wölfler.

Today's 26th Annual General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S), which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adopted a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share for the financial year 2019/20. The ex-dividend day is 28 July 2020, the record day is 29 July 2020 and the dividend payment day is 30 July 2020.

Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was appointed the statutory auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020/21.

With effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting, Willibald Dörflinger, Karl Fink and Albert Hochleitner will step down from the Supervisory Board at their own request. The company and the Supervisory Board express their thanks for their long-standing and competent work. Special thanks are extended to Willibald Dörflinger, who made a significant contribution to AT&S's transformation from a printed circuit board producer to a listed, globally operating group of companies with his entrepreneurial initiative and expertise. In 1994, he participated in the management buyout of AT&S. Until 2005, he was initially a managing partner, then a member of the Management Board and finally Chairman of the Management Board. In 2005, he transferred to the Supervisory Board of AT&S. Willibald Dörflinger will continue to maintain a close relationship with the company as a core shareholder.

Lars Reger, Hermann Eul, Robert Lasshofer and Georg Hansis were elected to the Supervisory Board for the first time. After expiry of his regular term of office, Hannes Androsch was re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The members of the Supervisory Board were elected for the maximum term in accordance with the Articles of Association (i.e., until the end of the Annual General Meeting which resolves on granting discharge for the financial year 2024/25). In this context, the number of shareholder representatives in the Supervisory Board was increased by one person from eight to a total of nine members.

The Supervisory Board of AT&S is therefore composed of the following members:

Hannes Androsch, Regina Prehofer, Georg Riedl, Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell, Karin Schaupp, Lars Reger, Hermann Eul, Robert Lasshofer and Georg Hansis. In addition, the Supervisory Board also includes the members delegated by the Works Council: Wolfgang Fleck, Günter Pint, Siegfried Trauch and Günther Wölfler.

At today's Annual General Meeting, an update and amended version of the company's Articles of Association was also adopted. The objective of this change was, in particular, the adaptation of the Articles of Association to new developments and current market practices.

All other agenda items presented for resolution were also adopted by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting.

For the voting results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting 2020 please visit www.ats.net [http://www.ats.net/].

At today's Annual General Meeting, an update and amended version of the company's Articles of Association was also adopted. The objective of this change was, in particular, the adaptation of the Articles of Association to new developments and current market practices.

All other agenda items presented for resolution were also adopted by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting.

For the voting results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting 2020 please visit www.ats.net [http://www.ats.net/].

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13

A-8700 Leoben

phone: 03842 200-0

FAX:

mail: ir @ ats.net

WWW: www.ats.net

ISIN: AT0000969985

indexes: VÖNIX, ATX, ATX GP, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations

Mobile: +43 676 89555925

Email: g.koenigstorfer @ ats.net

Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations

Mobil: +43 664 8859-2452; g.reischl @ ats.net