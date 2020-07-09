Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Andreas Gerstenmayer reappointed as CEO / New contract until 31 May 2026

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Contracts

Leoben - 9 July 2020 - The Supervisory Board of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG has reappointed Andreas Gerstenmayer as Chairman of the Management Board of AT&S. The current term of office of Andreas Gerstenmayer runs until 31 May 2021 and has been extended early by another five-year period until 31 May 2026.

"Andreas Gerstenmayer has made a significant contribution to the company's growth and its positioning as a high-end interconnect solution provider in the global printed circuit board and IC substrate market over the past years. The Supervisory Board of AT&S is therefore clearly signalling continuity and committing to consistently pursuing the adopted growth strategy. The focus will remain on the further transformation into a system and interconnect solution provider and the expansion of the module business. We are delighted that Andreas Gerstenmayer will continue to pursue the growth course of AT&S in the next five years," says Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hannes Androsch.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX, ATX GP
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations
Tel: +43 3842 200-4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859-2452; g.reischl@ats.net

Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955-5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.net

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
8700 Leoben / Austria
www.ats.net

ORIGINAL APA-OTS TEXT - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE IS SUBJECT TO THE EXCLUSIVE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE ISSUER | CNE0002

EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachun...

  • AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Fabriksgasse 13
    8700 Leoben
    Österreich

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations
    Tel: +43 3842 200-4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859-2452; g.reischl@ats.net

    Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
    Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955-5925; g.koenigstorfer@ats.net

    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
    Fabriksgasse 13
    8700 Leoben / Austria
    www.ats.net

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    euroadhoc, euro adhoc, Contracts


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: