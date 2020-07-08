EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Half Year 2020 Results
Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Notice of Half Year 2020 Results
8 July 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will announce its Half Year results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, on Wednesday, 5 August 2020.
There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930 CEST. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details.
