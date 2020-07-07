EANS-News: ANDRITZ AG Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 0.50 euros per share

Graz - July 7, 2020. At today's 113th Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of ANDRITZ AG agreed to a dividend payment of 0.50 euros per share for the 2019 business year.

The ex-dividend date is July 9, 2020, and the date of dividend payment is July 13, 2020.

Following the expiry of Fritz Oberlerchner's regular mandate as member of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Bernhard was elected as new member of the ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board, effective as of the end of today's Annual General Meeting.

All items on the agenda were approved at the meeting.

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 28,400 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

