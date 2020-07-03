EANS-General Meeting: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

03.07.2020

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

Vienna, FN 99489 h

ISIN AT000AGRANA3

Dividend Announcement

The 33rd Annual General Meeting of shareholders of our company on 3 July 2020 has resolved to pay the following dividend for the financial year ended 29 February 2020:

A dividend of EUR 0.77 per ordinary no-par value share on 62,488,976 participating ordinary shares, that is, a total dividend of EUR 48,116,511.52.

The shares of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will trade ex-dividend from Wednesday, 8 July 2020, in respect of the 2019|20 financial year. The record date for the dividend is Thursday, 9 July 2020.

The dividend payment will be made from Friday, 10 July 2020, by credit entry by the custodian banks, only net of 27.5% statutory capital yield tax ("Kapitalertragsteuer" or KESt). Raiffeisen Centrobank AG, Vienna, is acting as the principal paying agent.

Vienna, July 2020

The Management Board

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43-1-21137-0

FAX: +43-1-21137-12926

mail: info.ab @ agrana.com

WWW: www.agrana.com

ISIN: AT000AGRANA3

indexes: WBI

stockmarkets: Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Wien, Berlin

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/4/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Mr. Hannes Haider

Investor Relations

Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905

E-mail: hannes.haider @ agrana.com

Mr. Markus Simak

Public Relations

Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084

E-mail: markus.simak @ agrana.com