EANS-General Meeting: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

03.07.2020
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
Vienna, FN 99489 h
ISIN AT000AGRANA3
Dividend Announcement
The 33rd Annual General Meeting of shareholders of our company on 3 July 2020 has resolved to pay the following dividend for the financial year ended 29 February 2020:
A dividend of EUR 0.77 per ordinary no-par value share on 62,488,976 participating ordinary shares, that is, a total dividend of EUR 48,116,511.52.
The shares of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will trade ex-dividend from Wednesday, 8 July 2020, in respect of the 2019|20 financial year. The record date for the dividend is Thursday, 9 July 2020.
The dividend payment will be made from Friday, 10 July 2020, by credit entry by the custodian banks, only net of 27.5% statutory capital yield tax ("Kapitalertragsteuer" or KESt). Raiffeisen Centrobank AG, Vienna, is acting as the principal paying agent.
Vienna, July 2020
The Management Board
