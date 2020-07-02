EANS-Adhoc: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / bond issuance / placement

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

UNIQA successfully places € 600 million senior notes and € 200 million subordinated notes (Tier 2)

Financing

02.07.2020

Vienna, Austria - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

UNIQA Insurance Group AG ("UNIQA") today successfully placed senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 600 million (the "Senior Notes") and subordinated notes (Tier 2) with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 200 million (the "Tier 2 Notes") with institutional investors in Austria and abroad.

The Senior Notes have a tenor of 10 years and bear interest at a fixed rate of 1.375 per cent per annum. The issue price was set at 99.436 percent of the nominal amount. The offering of the Senior Note was 5.3 times oversubscribed.

The Tier 2 Notes have a tenor of 15.25 years with a first recall date after 5.25 years at which times the bonds may be redeemed under certain conditions. They bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.25 per cent per annum during the first 5.25 years and at a floating interest rate thereafter. The issue price was set at 99.507 percent of the nominal amount. The offering of the Tier 2 Notes was 9.2 times oversubscribed. The Tier 2 Notes will be eligible, at least in part, as tier 2 basic own funds in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Admission of both the Senior Notes and of the Tier 2 Notes to official trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange has been applied for.

Legal notice/disclaimer:

This communication is a mandatory notification under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation). It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments.

This communication is not intended for distribution in or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other country where such distribution or dissemination would be unlawful and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications with a general circulation in the United States.

The securities mentioned herein have already been sold.

