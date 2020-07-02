EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 01.07.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.72 114

19.72 31

19.72 101

19.72 131

19.72 125

19.72 778

19.72 327

19.74 114

19.74 168

19.74 1411

19.64 7

19.70 117

19.70 119

19.70 125

19.70 141

19.70 409

19.72 116

19.72 236

19.74 116

19.74 242

19.74 736

19.74 45

19.74 1298

19.64 71

19.72 69

19.72 55

19.72 71

19.88 120

19.88 71

19.88 536

19.78 1000

19.72 74

19.72 148

19.72 73

19.72 33

19.72 601

19.72 71

19.68 102

19.68 45

19.68 214

19.68 246

19.80 758

19.80 1124

19.80 994

19.80 517

19.80 151

19.80 651

19.80 559

19.80 542

19.80 97

19.80 329

19.80 426

19.80 321

19.80 296

19.80 296

19.80 245

19.80 87

total volume: 18000

total price: 355761.62

average price: 19.76453444444440

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

