EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 01.07.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.72 114
19.72 31
19.72 101
19.72 131
19.72 125
19.72 778
19.72 327
19.74 114
19.74 168
19.74 1411
19.64 7
19.70 117
19.70 119
19.70 125
19.70 141
19.70 409
19.72 116
19.72 236
19.74 116
19.74 242
19.74 736
19.74 45
19.74 1298
19.64 71
19.72 69
19.72 55
19.72 71
19.88 120
19.88 71
19.88 536
19.78 1000
19.72 74
19.72 148
19.72 73
19.72 33
19.72 601
19.72 71
19.68 102
19.68 45
19.68 214
19.68 246
19.80 758
19.80 1124
19.80 994
19.80 517
19.80 151
19.80 651
19.80 559
19.80 542
19.80 97
19.80 329
19.80 426
19.80 321
19.80 296
19.80 296
19.80 245
19.80 87
total volume: 18000
total price: 355761.62
average price: 19.76453444444440
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
