EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Antony William Paul Sage ATF Okewood Pty Ltd (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Antony Sage

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: European Lithium Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CXY50A8Q4OBQ93

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AU000000EUR7

description of the financial instrument: Listed options exercise price of $0.10 and expiry date of 30 June 2020

type: Expiry of options

date: 30.06.2020; UTC+02:00

market: 0

currency: Euro

price volume

0 5,000,000

total volume: 5,000,000

total price: 0

average price: 0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: European Lithium Limited

Harrogate Street 32

AU-WA6007 West Leederville

phone: +61 8 6181 9792

FAX:

mail: ir @ europeanlithium.com

WWW: www.europeanlithium.com

ISIN: AU000000EUR7

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt

language: English

