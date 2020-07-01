EANS-Other capital market information: Wienerberger AG / Acquisition and/or sale of treasury shares according to art. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act

Wienerberger ends share buyback program

> Share Buyback 2020 - Publication pursuant to Sec. 7 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018

Vienna, July 1, 2020 - On 17 March 2020, the Wienerberger AG Managing Board decided to acquire the company's own bearer shares at market price on the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as over Multilateral Trading Facilities (Share Buyback 2020). This decision is based upon the authorization granted by the 149th Annual General Meeting of 14 June 2018 (pursuant to § 65 para 1 no. 8 Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz)) which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on 14 June 2018.

The decision of the Managing Board dated 17 March 2020 provides for a buyback of up to 1,151,879 shares, which is equivalent to 1% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG, between 20 March 2020 and presumably 30 June 2020 at a price between EUR 1.00 and EUR 44.12 per share.

The Wienerberger AG Managing Board hereby announces the completion of the Share Buyback 2020 as of 30 June 2020 due to the fact that the maximum repurchase volume of 1,151,879 shares has been repurchased as of 30 June 2020.

Overview on the results of the Share Buyback 2020:

Number of repurchased shares: 1,151,879 bearer shares Vienna Stock Exchange 965,278 bearer shares Multilateral Trading Facilities 186,601 bearer shares Percentage of the share capital: 1% Highest price paid per share purchased via: Vienna Stock Exchange EUR 21.84 Multilateral Trading Facilities EUR 21.72 Lowest price paid per share purchased via: Vienna Stock Exchange EUR 12.60 Multilateral Trading Facilities EUR 13.15 Weighted average price of the total shares repurchased: purchased via: EUR 17.0240 Vienna Stock Exchange EUR 17.0581 Multilateral Trading Facilities EUR 16.8456 Total value of repurchased shares: EUR 19,609,552 Completion of the share buyback: 30 June 2020

Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Central and Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 201 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of EUR 3.5 billion and EBITDA LFL of EUR 587 million in 2019.

Wienerberger AG is a pure free float company, whereby the majority of shares are held by Austrian and international institutional investors. Additional information on the shareholder structure is provided under https:// wienerberger.com/en/investors/share [https://wienerberger.com/en/investors/ share]

