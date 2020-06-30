EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the month June 2020 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 377860475 voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1964815945. The change of total voting rights is effective as of 30.06.2020.

Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 30 June 2020 the total number of voting rights has remained 377,860,475. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR 1,964,815,945 following the company’s dividend declaration for the Q2 dividend to be distributed on 8 July 2020.

