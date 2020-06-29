EANS-Adhoc: UNIQA intends to issue a benchmark senior bond and a sub-benchmark subordinated (Tier 2) bond

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

bond issuance / intent

Financing

29.06.2020

Vienna - THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

The management board and the supervisory board of UNIQA Insurance Group AG ("UNIQA") resolved today, subject to acceptable market conditions, to issue senior and subordinated (Tier 2) notes in minimum denominations of EUR 100,000 (the "Notes"). The aim is to issue senior notes of approximately EUR 600 million (the "Senior Notes") and subordinated (Tier 2) notes of approximately EUR 200 million (the "Tier 2 Notes").

A placement is subject to market conditions, shall occur timely and will be exclusively directed at institutional investors in Austria and abroad. An application for admission of the Notes to trading on the Official Market (Amtlicher Handel) of the Vienna Stock Exchange is intended, subject to approval of a listing prospectus.

UNIQA intends to use net proceeds from the issuance of the Senior Notes to partly finance the purchase price for the acquisition of subsidiaries of AXA Group in Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia and to pass on most of the proceeds to UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG for this purpose. It is intended to invest an amount corresponding to the net proceeds from the Tier 2 Notes in eligible assets in accordance with the UNIQA Green Bond Framework. HSBC Bank plc, J.P. Morgan Securities plc and Raiffeisen Bank International have been mandated as Joint Bookrunners.

Legal notice/disclaimer:

This communication is a mandatory notification under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments. The securities have not been and will not be registered under foreign securities laws, in particular not under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold, in particular in the United States of America ("USA"), without registration or exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act.

This communication is not intended for distribution in or within the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other country where such distribution or dissemination would be unlawful and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications with a general circulation in the USA. There will be no public offering of securities in the USA.

This communication does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the European Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/ 1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The offer and sale of the Notes will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.

A listing prospectus will exclusively be prepared for the purpose of admitting the Notes to trading on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange. Once approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority, the listing prospectus will be available for download free of charge in electronic form from the issuer's website at https://www.uniqagroup.com/gruppe/versicherung/investor-relations/ Anleihen.en.html. [https://www.uniqagroup.com/gruppe/versicherung/investor-relations/Anleihen.en.html]

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: UNIQA Insurance Group AG

Untere Donaustraße 21

A-1029 Wien

phone: 01/211 75-0

FAX:

mail: investor.relations @ uniqa.at

WWW: http://www.uniqagroup.com

ISIN: AT0000821103

indexes: ATX, WBI

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/220/aom

