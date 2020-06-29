EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 26.06.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.38 106

19.38 82

19.38 8

19.38 349

19.38 138

19.40 876

19.40 113

19.40 153

19.42 38

19.42 113

19.42 1868

19.42 1656

19.52 50

19.52 186

19.54 876

19.54 116

19.56 54

19.56 1853

19.56 1365

19.82 98

19.84 173

19.84 100

19.84 261

19.84 338

19.84 30

19.76 259

19.76 64

19.76 128

19.76 324

19.76 225

19.68 111

19.68 317

19.68 177

19.68 95

19.70 300

19.70 103

19.70 27

19.74 417

19.74 177

19.74 114

19.74 87

19.74 205

19.70 343

19.70 3

19.70 524

19.60 120

19.60 120

19.60 116

19.60 114

19.60 123

19.60 3

19.60 130

19.60 172

19.60 102

19.62 7166

19.62 4834

total volume: 28000

total price: 548514.60

average price: 19.58980714285710

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations @ vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX

stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com