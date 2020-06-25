EANS-Other capital market information: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Change of law on securities other than shares according to art. 139 Stock Exchange Act

Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG announces that the total outstanding nominal amount of the below mentioned issue will be cancelled on 1 July 2020:

AT000B013875; EUR 700,000,000 Covered Floating Rate Notes due 2020 / Series 111; nominal amount prior to cancellation: EUR 700,000,000; nominal amount after cancellation: EUR 0.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 71707-2089

FAX: +43 1 71707-2138

mail: ir @ rbinternational.com

WWW: www.rbinternational.com

ISIN: AT0000606306

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/5366/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

John Carlson

Tel: + 43 1 71707-2089

ir@rbinternational.com