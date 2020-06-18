EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing’s Annual General Meeting: New appointment to the Supervisory Board and no dividend for 2019

Melody Harris-Jensbach, Chief Executive Officer of Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co. KGaA, was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. Felix Fremerey has retired from the Supervisory Board at his own request.

Lenzing - The 76th Annual General Meeting of Lenzing AG, which was held in a virtual form via livestream due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resolved on Thursday, June 18, 2020, not to distribute a dividend for the 2019 financial year (compared to EUR 5.00 per share in the previous year).

The Annual General Meeting also adopted a resolution discharging the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 2019 financial year, and also resolved upon the remuneration to be paid to the Supervisory Board members. KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- u. Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed to serve as the auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year.

Effective at the end of this Annual General Meeting, Felix Fremerey has retired from the Supervisory Board at his own request. Felix Fremerey served on the Supervisory Board and various committees of Lenzing AG since 2018. Lenzing AG would like to sincerely thank him for his constructive cooperation with the company.

The Annual General Meeting elected Melody Harris-Jensbach, Chief Executive Officer of Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co. KGaA since November 2014, to serve on the Supervisory Board until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the 2023 financial year. In addition, the Supervisory Board mandates of Franz Gasselsberger (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the 2022 financial year) and Patrick Prügger (until the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the 2021 financial year) were extended.

Accordingly, the Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG now consists of the following shareholder representatives: Peter Edelmann, Veit Sorger, Helmut Bernkopf, Christian Bruch, Stefan Fida, Franz Gasselsberger, Melody Harris-Jensbach, Patrick Prügger and Astrid Skala-Kuhmann. In turn, Herbert Brauneis, Daniela Födinger, Helmut Kirchmair, Georg Liftinger and Johann Schernberger were appointed to serve on the Supervisory Board by the Works Council.

The subsequent constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board elected Peter Edelmann to serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, whereas Veit Sorger was elected to the position of Deputy Chairman.

