EANS-Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Jersey, 17 June 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in accordance with Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that it has received the following notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018:

1. Issuer: ATRIUM EUROPE REAL ESTATE LIMITED

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial / other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Office: London

Country: UK

4. Name of shareholder(s): Sand Grove Opportunities Master Fund Ltd Sand Grove Tactical Fund

Investment Opportunities SPC for the account of Investment Opportunities 2 Segregated Portfolio

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 15.6.2020

6. Total positions

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | |_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | 1.74 % | 2.65 % | 4.39 % | 377,860,475 | |which threshold| | | | | | was crossed / | | | | | |____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | 2.80 % | 2.64 % | 5.44 % | | | notification | | | | | |(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| | |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | |_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| |JE00B3DCF752_|_______________|______6,586,574|_______________|__________1.74_%| |_SUBTOTAL_A__|___________6,586,574___________|_____________1.74_%_____________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | Type of | | | be | % of voting | | instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights | | | | | instrument is | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| |_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018__________________________________________________________________________| | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of | % of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights | |___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|_____________| |CFD________|N/A_________|N/A________|____Cash_____|___10,007,492|_______2.65_%| |___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|___10,007,492|_______2.65_%|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

_____________________________________________________________________________ | | | | | Financial/ | | | | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both| | No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) | | | | by No. | |held directly| | |__________|____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________| |____1_____|Simon_Davies|___________|_______1.74_%|_______2.65_%|_______4.39_%| | |Sand Grove | | | | | | 2 |Capital | 1 | 1.74 %| 2.65 %| 4.39 %| | |Management | | | | | |__________|(Cayman)_LP_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Sand Grove | | | | | | 3 |Intermediate| 2 | 1.74 %| 2.65 %| 4.39 %| |__________|Ltd_________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________| | |Sand Grove | | | | | | 4 |Capital | 3 | 1.74 %| 2.65 %| 4.39 %| | |Management | | | | | |__________|LLP_________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: N/A

Voting rights after general meeting: - corresponds to - voting rights

10. Additional Information:

Simon Davies has ultimate control over Sand Grove Capital Management LLP, the investment manger for the Sand Grove Opportunities Master Fund Ltd, the Sand Grove Tactical Fund LP and Investment Opportunities SPC for the account of Investment Opportunities 2 Segregated Portfolio, which are the legal entities that own the ordinary shares. Simon Davies owns the majority of Sand Grove Capital Management (Cayman) LP, which in turn owns Sand Grove Capital Intermediate Ltd, which in turn is the majority owner of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP.

For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Ellie Sweeney/Andrew Davis:

atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium @ fticonsulting.com]

Atrium is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

