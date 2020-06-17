EANS-DD: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Dörflinger-Privatstiftung, FN 182519k (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Dr. Georg Riedl, Ing. Willibald Dörflinger, function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000969985

description of the financial instrument: Common share

type: acquisition

date: 15.06.2020; UTC+02:00

market: off-market

currency: Euro

price volume

15,5 166

total volume: 166

total price: 2573

average price: 15,5

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13

A-8700 Leoben

phone: 03842 200-0

FAX:

mail: ir @ ats.net

WWW: www.ats.net

ISIN: AT0000969985

indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX, ATX GP

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/18136/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations

Mobile: +43 676 89555925

Email: g.koenigstorfer @ ats.net