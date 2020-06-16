EANS-Adhoc: PALFINGER AG / Earnings Forecast / Half-Year Forecast of PALFINGER AG

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Earnings Forecast/Mid Year Results

16.06.2020

Bergheim - On the basis of the current forecast for the entire year 2020, the Management Board of PALFINGER AG expects a slightly positive EBIT in the second quarter of 2020 with a significant decline in revenue in comparison to the same period of the previous year. A positive operating result is also expected for the second half of 2020 despite the significant revenue decline due to the COVID 19 crisis. Revenue for the entire year 2020 is expected to exceed EUR 1.4 billion.

The figures for the first half of 2020 are going to be published as planned on 30 July 2020.

