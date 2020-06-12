EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Black Creek Investment Management, Inc.

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

4. Name of shareholder(s): Black Creek Absolute Return Fund

Black Creek Global Focus SMID Fund

Black Creek International Focus Fund

Black Creek International Equity Fund LP

Black Creek International Equity CIT

Black Creek Global Balanced Fund

Black Creek Global Balanced Corporate Class

Black Creek International Equity Fund

Select International Equity Managed Fund

Select International Equity Managed Corporate Class

International Equity Alpha Corporate Class

International Equity Alpha Private Pool

Global Equity Alpha Private Pool

Comcast Corporation Retirement Investment Plan

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 8.6.2020

6. Total positions:

______________________________________________________________________________ | | | % of voting | | | | | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| | |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights | | |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer | | | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Resulting | | | | | | situation on | | | | | | the date on | | | | | |which threshold| 3.96 % | 0.00 % | 3.96 % | 115,187,982 | | was crossed / | | | | | | reached | | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| | Position of | | | | | | previous | | | | | | notification | 4.01 % | 0.00 % | 4.01 % | | |(if applicable)| | | | | |_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights | | |_______________________________|________________________________| | | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | | | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| |AT0000831706 | 509,551| 4,046,174| 0.44 % *| 3.51 % *| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________| | SUBTOTAL A | 4,555,725 | 3.96 % * | |_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|

______________________________________________________________________________ |B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG | |2018 | |______________________________________________________________________________| | | | |Number of voting | | | | | | rights that may | | | | | | be | | | Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting | | instrument | | | instrument is | rights | | | | | exercised | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________| | | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | |_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

_____________________________________________________________________________ |B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | |2018 | |_____________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Physical / | Number of | | | Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash |voting rights|% of voting | |instrument | Date | Period | Settlement | | rights | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________| | | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | |___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

9. In case of proxy voting:

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Additional comments:

The notifier is an investment management company. The shares are beneficially owned by 14 separate funds and clients which the notifier advises regarding their investment portfolios. Shares held directly are by funds for which the notifier also acts as investment fund manager. None of the funds or clients by itself reaches or exceeds the 4% threshold. The funds and clients give a proxy to the notifier who can exercise the voting rights for the shares in its own discretion.

*The difference between the percentages of directly and indirectly held voting rights and Subtotal A of 0.1% is an unavoidable rounding difference.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office @ wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes: ATX

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English

Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/594/aom

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com