EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 11.06.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price volume

19.42 101

19.42 87

19.42 271

19.42 122

19.44 101

19.44 1854

19.44 2451

19.44 13

19.38 190

19.38 71

19.38 92

19.40 184

19.42 126

19.42 105

19.42 1732

19.40 166

19.40 191

19.42 47

19.44 1860

19.44 236

19.46 94

19.46 199

19.46 1

19.46 106

19.46 2451

19.46 140

19.46 9

19.40 447

19.40 103

19.42 103

19.44 140

19.44 111

19.44 1853

19.44 2451

19.46 1055

19.46 109

19.46 628

19.38 160

19.38 189

19.40 1000

19.42 110

19.42 1855

19.42 1250

19.44 436

19.42 215

19.42 196

19.46 1589

19.44 564

19.44 105

19.46 104

19.48 500

19.48 102

19.48 1855

19.48 2451

19.48 319

19.40 104

19.40 150

19.40 136

19.40 189

19.40 110

19.42 104

19.44 101

19.44 1846

19.44 2260

19.44 154

19.60 1846

total volume: 40000

total price: 777952.34

average price: 19.44880850

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

