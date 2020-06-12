EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 11.06.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.42 101
19.42 87
19.42 271
19.42 122
19.44 101
19.44 1854
19.44 2451
19.44 13
19.38 190
19.38 71
19.38 92
19.40 184
19.42 126
19.42 105
19.42 1732
19.40 166
19.40 191
19.42 47
19.44 1860
19.44 236
19.46 94
19.46 199
19.46 1
19.46 106
19.46 2451
19.46 140
19.46 9
19.40 447
19.40 103
19.42 103
19.44 140
19.44 111
19.44 1853
19.44 2451
19.46 1055
19.46 109
19.46 628
19.38 160
19.38 189
19.40 1000
19.42 110
19.42 1855
19.42 1250
19.44 436
19.42 215
19.42 196
19.46 1589
19.44 564
19.44 105
19.46 104
19.48 500
19.48 102
19.48 1855
19.48 2451
19.48 319
19.40 104
19.40 150
19.40 136
19.40 189
19.40 110
19.42 104
19.44 101
19.44 1846
19.44 2260
19.44 154
19.60 1846
total volume: 40000
total price: 777952.34
average price: 19.44880850
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: WBI, VÖNIX, ATX
stockmarkets: Prague Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Digital press kit: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/7674/aom
