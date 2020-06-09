Alle
EANS-Tip Announcement: Palfinger AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reposting of the 2019 “Jahresfinanzbericht” (Annual Financial Report) due to prior omission of the auditor’s report in the standalone financial statement.

The company Palfinger AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 09.06.2020
Publication Location: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/news/publications

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Hannes Roither | Group spokesman | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com

