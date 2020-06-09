EANS-Tip Announcement: Palfinger AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Reposting of the 2019 “Jahresfinanzbericht” (Annual Financial Report) due to prior omission of the auditor’s report in the standalone financial statement.
The company Palfinger AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 09.06.2020
Publication Location: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/news/publications
