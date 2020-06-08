EANS-Adhoc: PALFINGER AG / The executive and supervisory boards of PALFINGER AG propose a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share for the 2019 financial year

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend Announcements/Distribution

08.06.2020

Bergheim - At today's supervisory board meeting, the supervisory board of PALFINGER AG decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share for the 2019 financial year at the 32nd annual general meeting to be held on August 5, 2020. The supervisory board thus follows the proposal of the executive board in accordance with the executive board's decision on the same day. The total amount of the proposed profit distribution is EUR 13,157,640.30.

Since its stock exchange listing in 1999, PALFINGER AG has pursued a stable dividend policy with a payout ratio of around one third of the net profit generated. As further effects of the global corona pandemic on PALFINGER AG are currently difficult to assess, the proposed appropriation of earnings is around 50 percent lower than the dividend of EUR 0.71 per share originally proposed at the annual general meeting held in February 2020.

The annual general meeting of PALFINGER AG takes place online on August 5, 2020.

